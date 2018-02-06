Quirónsalud Torrevieja offers free oncology second opinion for World Cancer Day

PROFESSIONALS from the Oncology department at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja will attend patients who can, from February 5 - 9, request a multi-disciplinary and personalised second opinion.

This initiative is part of the events the Hospital is promoting for World Cancer Day, which takes place on February 4 every year under the auspices of the World Health Organisation.

People who are interested in requesting the service should call 966 92 57 33. The patient must provide all the documentation they have – analyses, tumour markers and scans- to get the full benefits of the consultation, after which the patient will get a report providing a diagnosis.

The Director of the Oncology Platform at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, Doctor Antonio Brugarolas, has highlighted that “patients whose case is treated in a multidisciplinary and personalized organisation have a 25% higher chance of success than if they have limited therapeutic options. This treatment is uncommon in traditional Oncology (less than 10% of cases) because it is a very complex task that goes beyond the boundaries of a particular speciality and can only be addressed by a team of specialists in different fields.”

The Oncology platform at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is a national and international benchmark company in cancer treatment. Made up of a team of more than 30 top-level professionals that offer an individual and comprehensive service to each patient from the first diagnosis, with state of the art technology and different pioneering treatment programmes.

Patients who detect breast cancer early, have access to one step therapy, which allows the removal of the tumour, the irradiation, and the reconstruction of the breast in just one surgical procedure; eliminating the need for external radiotherapy sessions. Doctor Rosa María Cañón, head of the Radiotherapy Unit in the Oncology platform at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, explains that “the surgical irradiation procedure lasts for 30 minutes, which eliminates the need for the 25 or 30 external irradiation sessions necessary in conventional treatment.”

RIO (Intraoperative Radiotherapy) is a high precision technique which dispenses a single and strong dose of radiotherapy in just one surgical act, with the advantage of being able to directly locate the affected area, avoiding the unnecessary irradiation of healthy tissues.

Information stand - Monday, February 5 for World Cancer Day

The second opinion initiative is one of the acts that Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has organised this week for World Cancer Day. Other activities include an information stand with AFECÁNCER (Spanish acronym for the Torrevieja Association of Cancer Patients and Family Members). The act will take place on Monday, February 5 at 12 o’clock at the Plaza de la Constitución in Torrevieja, and will include the reading of a manifesto in support of cancer patients, and the traditional balloon release.