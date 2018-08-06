Barcelona women's team in sexism row in the sky

SEAT SAGA: Barca will make sure the incident will not happen again.

BARCELONA football club has sparked a sexism row after players of the men’s and women’s teams flew in separate parts of the plane.

The men’s team enjoyed the luxury of business class on a flight bound for Portland, United States where the club’s pre-season tour is taking place.

But photos on social media show that the women’s team were forced to put up with economy seats, causing widespread outrage.

Prior to take-off both the men and the women posed for a photo-op in business class as part of Barcelona’s first ever mixed-sex tour.

Most of the men’s squad were made up of ‘B’ team players as stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are given extended rest from the World Cup in Russia last month.

Social media users vented their anger over gender inequality in the sport, but both Barcelona and a member of the women’s team have played down the situation.

The club said it didn’t know that the women’s team would be joining the tour when they chartered the flight, and that there were only 36 spaces in first class.

Women’s striker Alexia Putellas said:

“Barcelona back women’s football, but it’s something that can’t go straight from zero to 100.”

The women's team made the trip in economy class

Credit: @BarcaWomen/Twitter