Djok and awe: Novak serves up Wimbledon glory

WINNING GRIN: Djokovic is back at the top of the game.

NOVAK Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title in more than two years by overcoming Kevin Anderson to claim his fourth Wimbledon championship.

Djokovic, seeded 12th, won 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) on Sunday to win a 13th Slam, his first major since the 2016 French Open.

The Serb, 31, quickly took control to take the opening set in 29 minutes, and broke his South African opponent twice more to storm the second set too.

However he did not have it all his own way in the third, and had to survive five set points before dominating the tie-break to seal victory.

“I had many moments of doubt, I didn’t know if I could come back to this level to compete,” said Djokovic, who also won the Wimbledon title in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

“There is no better place to make a comeback, it’s a sacred place for the world of tennis, it’s very special.”

He is now in outright fourth place on the all-time list of Grand Slam men’s singles titles, moving clear of Roy Emerson and closing the gap on Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (17) and Pete Sampras (14).

The former world number one will move back into the top 10 when the latest rankings are released on Monday.