Anthony Joshua to square up to Povetkin

PACKING PUNCHES: Joshua is seeking global domination of his sport.

BRITAIN’s Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

The 28 year-old unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight belts with a unanimous points win over New Zealander Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.

Unbeaten in 21 professional fights, he now faces 38 year-old Povetkin, the WBA champion from 2011-2013.



Povetkin knocked out Liverpudlian David Price on the Joshua-Parker undercard in Cardiff.

The experienced Russian has suffered only one defeat since his professional debut in 2005, losing by unanimous decision to Wladimir Klitschko in Moscow in 2013.

The bout will also be a meeting of two former Olympic champions, Povetkin taking super-heavyweight gold at the 2004 Athens Games and Joshua the same title at London 2012.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring, the end of March feels a long time ago now,” said Joshua.

“Povetkin has serious pedigree and only a fool would underestimate what he brings to the table.”

The Russian was banned in March 2017 after failing a second drug test in a year but was cleared to resume fighting nine months later.



