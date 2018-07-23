Sport

Team GB sprints home third

By Tom Woods Monday, 23 July 2018 11:57 0
AWESOME FOURSOME: The athletes celebrate a superb victory AWESOME FOURSOME: The athletes celebrate a superb victory @BritAthletics/Twitter

GREAT Britain finished third in the inaugural Athletics World Cup at London stadium, thanks in part to a surprise victory in the women’s 4x100m relay.

British anchor Shannon Hylton held off fast-finishing Jamaican Tissanna Hickling for the hosts’ only win on the second day.

Britons Morgan Lake, Nick Miller, and Adelle Tracey won silvers in the high jump, hammer and 800m respectively.

The United States finished ahead of Poland to top the overall standings, sharing a prize pot of almost €400,000.

US captain, Queen Harrison, said:

“It is fantastic to be the first winners of the Platinum trophy. Every other country will have to come and live up to that and try to win it, and we will really want to come back and win it again.”

Former world champion Dai Greene, representing Britain for the first time since 2013 after a run of injuries, came third in the 400m hurdles.

Beth Dobbin marked her international debut with third in the 200m and Neil Gourley won bronze in the 1500m.

There was confusion before the men’s 4x400m relay, the final event on the track, when Britain were unfortunately forced to withdraw just before the race due to an injury to anchor Cameron Chalmers.

