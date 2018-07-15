FRANCE have won the Fifa World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling final in Moscow.

A Mario Mandzukic own goal from a free kick (18) got France on the board, but Ivan Perisic replied 10 minutes later with a well-taken left foot strike into the corner.

Croatia then felt they were on the wrong end of another controversial VAR decision, shortly before half time.

Referee Nestor Pitana contentiously awarded a spot-kick for a handball by Perisic, after consulting pitch-side replays, which Griezmann calmly converted.

In a high-octane second half, France drove the dagger deeper with two crisp strikes in six minutes from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, either side of the hour mark.

Croatia, however, showed the spirit that got them into the final, refusing to give up and even clawing a goal back when Mandzukic pounced on a poor error from France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But France saw out the win to make manager Dider Descamps only the third person to lift the trophy as a player and manager, following Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer.