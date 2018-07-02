Chris Froome doping case dropped as he prepares for Tour de France

RELIEVED RIDER: Froome’s name has been cleared after months of uncertainty

CHRIS FROOME’s anti-doping case has been dropped by cycling’s world governing body, the UCI.

The British four-time Tour de France winner, 33, was under investigation after more than the allowed level of legal asthma drug salbutamol was found in his urine.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, which worked closely with the UCI, has accepted that there was no breach and recommended the case be dropped.

Froome, who suffers from asthma, said he was “grateful and relieved to put an end to the matter.

“It has been an emotional nine months,” he said.

“I meant it when I said that I would never dishonour a winner’s jersey and my results would stand the test of time.

“I have never doubted that this case would be dismissed for the simple reason that I have known throughout I did nothing wrong.”

Team Sky said Froome was only 19 per cent over the legal limit of salbutamol – not double as had been reported in some circles – and the result has since been adjusted to take account of dehydration.

Team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said he always had total confidence in Froome’s integrity and that he was looking forward to helping him challenge for a fifth Tour de France.

Tests have shown that individuals can exhibit significant variations in results taken over a number of days while using the exact same amount of salbutamol.

Froome is expected to line up at the start of the Tour de France on Saturday, despite talk of organisers wanting to ban him.