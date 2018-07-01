Host team dubbed no hopers at start of finals knocks out Spain

HOW the mighty keep falling, the last few days have seen the departure of Germany, Argentina and Portugal and today (Sunday) the Russian team held Spain to a 1-1 draw after half an hour of extra time had been played.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was the hero for Russia as he pulled off two brilliant saves to beat Spain 4-3 on penalties and the 70,000 plus crowd went crazy.

With stars like Messi and Ronaldo on their way home, perhaps Harry Kane stands a chance of winning the Golden Boot for most goals scored in the tournament and his next chance comes on Tuesday when England meet Colombia.