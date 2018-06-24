SO often, England fans are disappointed at major football tournaments but today (Sunday) saw a record score and plenty of reason for cheer.

It has to be admitted that the Panama football team might have been better suited to play rugby due to the number of tackles around the waist that they made but they had won their way to the finals and as such were a potential threat to England’s progress.

Coach Darren Southgate said that he was a bit disappointed by the start and the finish of the match but to score six goals was pretty impressive, especially as two came from set pieces.

John Stones scored twice, marking his first goals scored for England, Harry Kane got the first England hat trick since Gary Lineker in 1986 and also became the first player since Ron Flowers to score in five successive England matches.

Regardless of the result against Belgium, England’s final opponent in the knock out stage, the team is guaranteed to move into the last 16 and will be full of passion and expectation.