Sport

Fernando Alonso wins Le Mans with Toyota after first attempt

By Monday, 18 June 2018 10:12 0
VICTORY: Fernando Alonso edges closer to the &#039;triple crown&#039; VICTORY: Fernando Alonso edges closer to the 'triple crown' Twitter

FERNANDO ALONSO won Le Mans 24 Hours at the first attempt for Toyota longside team-mates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

Toyota had never won the sportscar race despite years of trying but claimed this year’s title virtually without opposition.

Alonso’s victory edges him closer to the motorsports ‘triple crown’ and has now set his sights on the Idianapolis 500.

Only Englishman Graham Hill has won all three classic races in the history of motorsport.

Toyota are the only team competing with a hybrid car in the top LMP1 class and non-hybrids don’t seem fast enough to challenge them.

Tags
« Spain's manager Julen Lopetegui sacked days before start of the World Cup
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with Spain’s decision to allow the boat carrying more than 600 migrants to dock in Valencia?

New online edition graphic

Latest News