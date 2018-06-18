Fernando Alonso wins Le Mans with Toyota after first attempt

FERNANDO ALONSO won Le Mans 24 Hours at the first attempt for Toyota longside team-mates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

Toyota had never won the sportscar race despite years of trying but claimed this year’s title virtually without opposition.

Alonso’s victory edges him closer to the motorsports ‘triple crown’ and has now set his sights on the Idianapolis 500.

Only Englishman Graham Hill has won all three classic races in the history of motorsport.

Toyota are the only team competing with a hybrid car in the top LMP1 class and non-hybrids don’t seem fast enough to challenge them.