BREAKING: Zidane to leave Real Madrid despite Champions League success

REAL MADRID boss Zinedine Zidane has resigned despite leading the side to their third consecutive Champions League triumph.
Madrid owner Florentino Pérez said during a surprise press conference that “Zizou came to me with the surprise announcement” that he would be leaving the club but he “supports the decision.”
Zidane said “after three years I need a new challenge” and believed it was time for him to leave.
“I think the players need a change but I should thank them because at the end of the day it’s them that fight out there and this is a club of very high expectations,” he added.
Zidane said he was also not looking to take a managerial role at another club at the moment.
According to reports Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte are the bookies favourites to take over at Real Madrid.
