Real Madrid take home Champion’s league trophy after 3-1 victory against Liverpool

By Saturday, 26 May 2018 23:03 0
WINNERS: Madrid raised the trophy in Kiev WINNERS: Madrid raised the trophy in Kiev Champion’s League, via Twitter

REAL MADRID have won the Champion’s league final after besting rivals Liverpool FC at the last fixture of the tournament in Kiev tonight.

Karim Benzema scored Madrid’s first goal which led his team to take the lead in the 51st minute. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane was able to equalise some four minutes later after some near misses.

Madrid put Liverpool on the back foot again with a goal from Gareth Bale in the 64th minute. He scored his second goal minutes before the final whistle, bringing the total to 3-1 for Real Madrid.

It was the first time Liverpool had appeared in a Champion’s league final for 11 years.

Joe Gerrard

