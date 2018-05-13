Lewis Hamilton dominates to take Spanish Grand Prix win and increase championship lead

LEWIS Hamilton has extended his lead in the Formula One championship after a commanding victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion secured his second successive race win and led a Mercedes one-two for the first time this season.

Hamilton blasted out of the blocks from pole position at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, and from there his win was never in doubt with a faultless performance.

The result gives Hamilton a 17-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel, who could only finish fourth as they both fight for their fifth world title.

Vettel dropped to fourth from second when Ferrari decided to pit him for a second time, when none of the other front runners did the same.

Valtteri Bottas came home in second to make it a perfect day for Mercedes, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen completed the podium despite damaging his front wing.