Sport

Lewis Hamilton dominates to take Spanish Grand Prix win and increase championship lead

By Sunday, 13 May 2018 20:25 0
CHAMPAGNE RECEPTION: Hamilton’s win puts him 17 points clear of Vettel. CHAMPAGNE RECEPTION: Hamilton’s win puts him 17 points clear of Vettel. Lewis Hamilton/Facebook

LEWIS Hamilton has extended his lead in the Formula One championship after a commanding victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion secured his second successive race win and led a Mercedes one-two for the first time this season.

Hamilton blasted out of the blocks from pole position at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, and from there his win was never in doubt with a faultless performance.

The result gives Hamilton a 17-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel, who could only finish fourth as they both fight for their fifth world title.

Vettel dropped to fourth from second when Ferrari decided to pit him for a second time, when none of the other front runners did the same.

Valtteri Bottas came home in second to make it a perfect day for Mercedes, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen completed the podium despite damaging his front wing.

Tags
« Yorkshire tourism chiefs in talks to host Vuelta a España cycle race
Tom Woods

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News