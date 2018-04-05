Crafty Cockney darts legend Eric Bristow dies of heart attack aged 60

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
FIVE times world darts champion Eric Bristow, the Crafty Cockney, has died of a heart attack aged just 60.
Born in Hackney, South London, he was ranked World No. 1 by the World Darts Federation a record six times.
Bristow was awarded the MBE for his services to sport in 1989.
He retired from competitive darts in 2007 and worked as a commentator and pundit on Sky Sports darts coverage.
In 2012, Bristow participated in the reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! He finished fourth out of 12 celebrities.
