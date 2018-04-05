Crafty Cockney darts legend Eric Bristow dies of heart attack aged 60

FIVE times world darts champion Eric Bristow, the Crafty Cockney, has died of a heart attack aged just 60.

Born in Hackney, South London, he was ranked World No. 1 by the World Darts Federation a record six times.

Bristow was awarded the MBE for his services to sport in 1989.

He retired from competitive darts in 2007 and worked as a commentator and pundit on Sky Sports darts coverage.

In 2012, Bristow participated in the reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! He finished fourth out of 12 celebrities.