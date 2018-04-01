Sport

British boxer Anthony Joshua now holds four heavyweight titles

By Sunday, 01 April 2018 12:26 2 comments
A triumphant Anthony Joshua with his four title belts A triumphant Anthony Joshua with his four title belts Anthony Joshua Twitter

FOR the first time, a unification title fight to bring together the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles took place on British soil and last night (Saturday) Anthony Joshua came out the convincing points winner.

Already holding the WBA and IBF titles (as well as the less well-regarded WBC belt) he fought New Zealander Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the WBO title in front of a sell-out crowd in a fight which is said to have earned him around $15 million (€12 million).

Having won his 20 bouts since turning professional by KO or TKO, the crowd were hoping to see a spectacular finish but for the first time, the British boxer was taken all the way through the fight by Parker who is said to have a ‘granite jaw’.

The end result was a relatively easy win on points for Joshua and his opponent generously accepted that on the night he was the better boxer.

Now it is likely that Joshua will be successful in bringing, an up until now reluctant, WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder to the ring for his next fight as he wants to be the first man in boxing history to hold all four major titles at the same time.

Tags
« Spain crush Argentina 6-1 in international football friendly Crafty Cockney darts legend Eric Bristow dies of heart attack aged 60 »
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (2)

  1. John Smith

MANY thanks for your comment.
Although there is no question that Lennox Lewis was an incredibly successful boxer, he never actually held the WBO belt but Anthony Joshua does, the main challenge now is to see whether he can gain the WBC belt as...

MANY thanks for your comment.
Although there is no question that Lennox Lewis was an incredibly successful boxer, he never actually held the WBO belt but Anthony Joshua does, the main challenge now is to see whether he can gain the WBC belt as well to give him ‘the big four’.

Read More
 
  1. #10650
  1. the barro

your titles are wrong....lennox lewis held all the belts and go back to cribb and sayers and you,ll find unification battles were the norm on uk soil.

  Comment was last edited about 4 weeks ago by Karl Smallman Karl Smallman
  1. #10644
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News