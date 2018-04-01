British boxer Anthony Joshua now holds four heavyweight titles

FOR the first time, a unification title fight to bring together the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles took place on British soil and last night (Saturday) Anthony Joshua came out the convincing points winner.

Already holding the WBA and IBF titles (as well as the less well-regarded WBC belt) he fought New Zealander Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the WBO title in front of a sell-out crowd in a fight which is said to have earned him around $15 million (€12 million).

Having won his 20 bouts since turning professional by KO or TKO, the crowd were hoping to see a spectacular finish but for the first time, the British boxer was taken all the way through the fight by Parker who is said to have a ‘granite jaw’.

The end result was a relatively easy win on points for Joshua and his opponent generously accepted that on the night he was the better boxer.

Now it is likely that Joshua will be successful in bringing, an up until now reluctant, WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder to the ring for his next fight as he wants to be the first man in boxing history to hold all four major titles at the same time.