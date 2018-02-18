Sport

WATCH: Spanish figure skater SuperJavi wins Spain’s first ever Olympic ice medal

By Sunday, 18 February 2018
A delighted Javier Fernandez shows off his Bronze medal A delighted Javier Fernandez shows off his Bronze medal Javier Fernandez twitter

MADRID born Javier Fernandez has become the first Spaniard to win an Olympic medal on ice when he came third in the figure skating.

This is his third Winter Olympics and although he has previously won European and World championships, this is his greatest achievement in the Olympic Games and he was incredibly close to the Japanese silver medallist, losing points for just one poor exit from a quadruple salchow.

Known as SuperJavi, his dedication took him to practise in the USA before moving to Toronto in 2011 where he participates in regular competitions there as well as training with defending Olympic champion and training partner Yuzuru Hanyu who scored gold and silver medallist Shoma Uno.

Prior to his success in Pyeongchang, the man who has been so successful in what is an ignored sport in his homeland was recognised by being awarded the Royal Order of Sports Merit by the Spanish government in 2016.

