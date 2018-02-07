Sport

Top three finish in Australian Junior Open for golf wonderkid

By Wednesday, 07 February 2018
GOLFING ACE: Oliver Strang in competition and (inset) claiming his medal. GOLFING ACE: Oliver Strang in competition and (inset) claiming his medal.

GOLFING ace, Oliver Strang, continues to impress with another top three finish in an international tournament, this time in the US Kids Australian Junior Open.

The eight-year-old, based in Caceres, flew to Sydney before making his way to Riverside Oaks Golf Course to compete on one of the top 100 golf courses in Australia. Speaking to the Euro Weekly News, Oliver’s father Christopher said despite “battling jet lag”, he managed to finish third on the first day with a +1.  The 44 degree weather and heat exhaustion “had a massive effect on all the players walking,” he added.

The second day started off well, with Oliver making birdies and an eagle, but in a difficult section of the course, he hit the ball into the water and, as he went to take his drop in shot, slipped and hit into the water again.

He kept his composure and managed to three-putt the hole, finishing the day with an eight.

Overall  he finished with a total of +6, originally placing him joint fifth, but after scoring discrepancies were found he ended joint third out of 26 of the best golfers of his age.

“He stood tall and accepted that golf is golf and things are sent to challenge us, he was a true warrior and picked himself up and congratulated the winners,” his father said.

Having returned from Australia, Oliver is now waiting to hear if he has qualified for the World Championships in the USA in August.

 

