Struggling Malaga go attacker mad in the transfer window

MALAGA CF have bolstered their attack in the January transfer window in a bid to stave off relegation.

The club have signed three centre forwards and two wingers, including former Premier League pair Brown Ideye and Isaac Success.

The La Liga strugglers have also been linked another forward but time could be running out to bring in more players, with the window closing tonight.

Malaga have scored the least goals in La Liga this year and are rock bottom, four points from safety. The club have netted just once in their last six outings.

But the loan captures of Ideye and Success will give fans some hope that new manager Jose Gonzalez can turn their fortunes around.

The pair could make their debuts in a crunch visit to second-bottom Las Palmas on Monday night.

Ideye, 29, comes in on loan from Chinese club Tianjin Teda. The journeyman striker has scored six times for Nigeria and made 24 appearances for West Brom in the 2014-15 season.

Meanwhile, fellow Nigerian Success joins from Watford, where he has struggled to hold down a regular starting position. He left Granada in 2016 after scoring seven times in 49 games.

Forward Alberto Bueno, wingers Samu Garcia and Maxime Christophe Lestienne and holding midfielder Manuel Iturra have also joined the ranks at La Rosaleda.

Bueno is a former Spanish under-21 who can also operate on the left-wing, while Garcia – who previously played for Malaga – also has a goal scoring record.

Belgian Lestienne, who signed on loan from Russian side Rubin Kazan within the last few hours, has previously played for PSV Eindhoven, Genoa and Club Brugge.

The club had been linked with a move for out-of-favour Watford target man Stefano Okaka. However, a deal for the skilful Italy international now seems increasingly unlikely, despite him reportedly being keen on a move away from Watford.

Both Spanish and English transfer windows close at midnight Spanish time.