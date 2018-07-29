World News

Italian politician warns the UK over European Union deceit

By Sunday, 29 July 2018 16:25 0
Minister Salvini doesn’t trust the EU Minister Salvini doesn’t trust the EU Presidenza della Repubblica

MATTEO SALVINI Italy’s right wing Interior Minister has told the Sunday Times that the European Union is deceiving Britain with regards to Brexit.

He stated in an interview that "There is no objectivity or good faith on the European side" and encouraged British Prime Minister Theresa May to take a tougher stance in negotiations with the EU now that she has apparently decided to take the lead role in the divorce, leaving newly appointed Brexit minister Dominic Raab on the side lines.

Mr Salvini, long known to be a critic of the EU blames a lot of Italy’s problems on the euro and also believes that the Union is ineffective with regards to the resolution of the non-stop flow of illegal migrants who initially targeted Greece and Italy but are now arriving in Spain in far greater numbers.

According to the Italian politician, Britain should be prepared to leave without a deal even if it means short term problems such as the shortage of imported food which has been revealed as being a possibility over the last week.

Tags
« BITTER TWITTER WAR: Ryanair pilots announce FOURTH strike NEXT WEEK as airline cuts its fleet in Ireland
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.