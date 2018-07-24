World News

Spain sends two water planes to help fight wildfires in Greece as death toll rises to 74

By Tuesday, 24 July 2018 17:44 0
WATER PLANES: Spain has offered two to Greece WATER PLANES: Spain has offered two to Greece Twitter / Plan_INFOCA

THE SPANISH government has sent two water-carrying planes to help in the efforts to extinguish the devastating wildfires in Greece.

The death toll currently stands at 74 and 180 injured as the wildfires tore through Kineta and the port of Rafina near the Greek capital Athens

The Vatican sent a telegram of condolences saying the pope was "deeply saddened" to learn of the death and destruction "and extends his heartfelt solidarity to all those affected by this tragedy."

Turkey, Croatia and Italy have each also offered two aircraft too.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared three days of national mourning for those killed in the wildfires.

"Today Greece is mourning, and in memory of those who were lost, we are declaring a three-day period of mourning," Tsipras said.

"But we mustn't let mourning overwhelm us, because these hours are hours of battle, unity, courage and above all solidarity."

Tags
« RYANAIR STRIKES: Airline reveals EXACTLY what their pilots and cabin crew earn
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Ryanair staff strikes - despite the disruption to THOUSANDS of holidays?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.