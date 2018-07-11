Ryanair flight chaos and cancellations forecast due to strikes

RYANAIR passengers on 30 Irish-UK flights are facing cancellations over a strike planned for tomorrow.

The pilots union has called the strike because they say “Ryanair is not taking demands seriously over conditions and pay”.

99 per cent of members from the IAPA (Irish Airline Pilots Association) have voted in favour of industrial action.

Customers have been notified by text and email regarding the cancellations and they will receive a refund.

“These coordinated strike threats are designed to cause unnecessary disruption to customer and damage Ryanair’s low fare model, for the benefit of high fare competitor airlines in Ireland and Germany” statement by Ryanair

Unions and Ryanair management are set to meet today at Dublin Airport in a plan to minimise disruption.

But despite this Irish trade union Forsa stated yesterday that the pilots are “likely” to take industrial action.

Last week, it was revealed that cabin crew staff in Spain, Portugal and Belgium are planning a two-day strike.