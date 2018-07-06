Ryanair to grind to a halt during July due to strikes

THE Ryanair crew from Spain and other three countries will stop their operation through a 4.600 crew strike.

The strike is set to cause Ryanair across Europe to be grounded for the time being, causing pain for holidaymakers.

The 48-hour strike is due to clash with the school’s summer holidays. Ryanair crew in Italy will go on strike on the 25th of July for 24 hours.

The strikes in Spain, Portugal and Belgium will last 48 hours. Union bosses have said that further actions may be taken if the requests given to the airline have not been met.

Multiple Ryanair crews from different countries have stated that Europe´s largest low-cost carrier had failed to improve their working conditions. Ryanair decided to recognise an Irish pilots’ union last December.

Ryanair has decided to avoid the strikes before Christmas by recognising the trade unions for the first time in over 32 years. The firm has struggled to reach an agreement on several of their terms.