World News

Passenger on flight to Mallorca head butts steward due to delays

By Saturday, 30 June 2018 14:32 0
easyJet aircraft alongside terminal at Charles de Gaulle airport easyJet aircraft alongside terminal at Charles de Gaulle airport Mathieu Marquer flickr

AN easyJet flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Palma Mallorca was delayed due to air traffic restrictions.

Four passengers who had allegedly drunk a great deal whilst in the terminal were being removed from the aircraft by the police when a fifth passenger suddenly exploded with anger.

It appears that for some reason, he took a disliking to one of the aircrew and is said to have head butted him.

Officers immediately intervened and the assailant was quickly arrested after a struggle and was removed from the plane.

Some considerable time after this event took place, passengers were told that the flight which was due to leave at 9.10pm yesterday (Friday) evening would be rescheduled to take off this morning instead.

Tags
« British cash machines may become more expensive to use
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the news that a Magaluf hotel installed a glass panel to stop holidaymakers from falling off, should all hotels follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.