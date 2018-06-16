World News

Moscow taxi crashes into crowd of World Cup fans leaving seven injured

By Saturday, 16 June 2018
SHOCKING: Footage showed the taxi ploughing into the crowd SHOCKING: Footage showed the taxi ploughing into the crowd Youtube

A MOSCOW taxi has been recorded ploughing into a crowd of World Cup fans on the pavement leaving seven injured.

The incident occured today (Saturday), with footage showing pedestrians being thrown over the bonnet before the driver flees and is chased by passersby.

He has been named as Anarbek Chyngyz, who holds a Kyrgyzstan driving licence, but Moscow Police said the believe he “lost control” of his taxi in Ilinka Street.

Two Mexican women were among those taken to hospital, as well as two Russians and a Ukranian according to reports. The other two injured’s nationalities were not known at the time of writing.

A witness said :”He was pulled out of the vehicle, he ran off but bystanders apprehended him.

He was shouting ‘It wasn’t me’,” they added.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following footage distressing.

