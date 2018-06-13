WORLD CUP 2026: USA, Canada and Mexico joint bid wins right to host tournament

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
THE 2026 World Cup will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico after their joint bid beat Morocco’s proposal to host the tournament.
The ‘United 2026’ bid was selected by 134 Fifa member nations, with only 65 going to Morocco.
Both Mexico – in 1970 and 1986 – and the US (1994) have previously hosted World Cups.
