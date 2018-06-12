World News

HOSTAGE SITUATION: Man arrested after holding three people captive in Paris

By Tuesday, 12 June 2018 19:06 0
Police at the scene Police at the scene Twitter

*UPDATE*

THE armed man has been arrested and the hostages have been freed without suffering injuries according to the French Interior Minister.

AN ARMED man claiming to have a bomb has taken three people hostage in Paris.

A pregnant woman is among those taken and the two others have been doused in petrol according to reports.

Anti-terrorist police have surrounded the computer store, with reports of one man being injured after he was hit with a wrench as the suspect entered the shop.

The man has told officers that he “wants to get a message to the Iranian embassy and the French government,” according to reports.

It is believed the assailant is carrying a handgun and has ‘explosives’ in a bag.

More news to follow.

