World News

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in hotel room in France aged 61

By Friday, 08 June 2018 13:50 0
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in hotel room in France aged 61

US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room, aged 61, according to reports.

He was in Strasbourg, France, working on his series and is suspected of committing suicide.

Cable network CNN, who he worked with, said “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain."

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," they added.

Tags
« Fashion designer Kate Spade dies aged 55 in New York apartment
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think Spain will be better off under its new government?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.