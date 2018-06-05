Fashion designer Kate Spade dies aged 55 in New York apartment

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
FASHION designer Kate Spade has been found dead inside her Manhattan apartment.
According to a NYPD spokesperson the 55-year-old is believed to have committed suicide.
She was found 'unconscious and unresponsive' by her housekeeper with a note left beside her.
Her husband was at the apartment when Spade took her own life according to police.
