Fashion designer Kate Spade dies aged 55 in New York apartment

By Tuesday, 05 June 2018 19:28 0
FASHION designer Kate Spade has been found dead inside her Manhattan apartment.

According to a NYPD spokesperson the 55-year-old is believed to have committed suicide.

She was found 'unconscious and unresponsive' by her housekeeper with a note left beside her.

Her husband was at the apartment when Spade took her own life according to police.

Jay Emeny

