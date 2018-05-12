BREAKING: One stabbed dead and others seriously injured in knife attack in central Paris

FRENCH police say they have ‘controlled’ a man who has carried out a knife attack in Paris tonight (Saturday) that has left one person dead and several people seriously injured.

It is reported that the police shot the knifeman dead in the Opera district of the French capital.

Local media say the man was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ when the frenzied attack took place.

On social media Minister of State for the Interior Gerard Collomb said, “I salute the cold blood and responsiveness of the police forces that have neutralised the assailant. My first thoughts go to the victims of this heinous act.”