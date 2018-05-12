World News

BREAKING: One stabbed dead and others seriously injured in knife attack in central Paris

By Saturday, 12 May 2018 23:17 0
POLICE: Reportedly shot the knife attacker dead POLICE: Reportedly shot the knife attacker dead Shutterstock

FRENCH police say they have ‘controlled’ a man who has carried out a knife attack in Paris tonight (Saturday) that has left one person dead and several people seriously injured.

It is reported that the police shot the knifeman dead in the Opera district of the French capital.

Local media say the man was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ when the frenzied attack took place.

On social media Minister of State for the Interior Gerard Collomb said, “I salute the cold blood and responsiveness of the police forces that have neutralised the assailant. My first thoughts go to the victims of this heinous act.”

« Spain’s Mallorca is in Germany - according to easyJet!
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.