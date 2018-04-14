World News

Joint allied attack on Syrian targets this morning

By Saturday, 14 April 2018 10:27 1 comment
An RAF Tornado takes off on its bombing mission An RAF Tornado takes off on its bombing mission MOD Twitter Crown Copyright

THE Pentagon has confirmed that the forces of America, Britain and France have bombed alleged chemical weapons sites in Syria this morning (Saturday).

The attacks were a response to the alleged chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week although both Russia and Syria deny that any such attack took place.

The targets were a scientific research facility in Damascus which it is believed is the source of manufacture of chemical and biological weapons.

A chemical weapons storage facility west of the city of Homs

A further chemical weapons equipment storage site also in the region of Homs.

Donald Trump speaking at the White House announced "The nations of Britain, France, and the United States of America have marshalled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality,"

He added "The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons."

Unsurprisingly, the Russian Ambassador to the USA said the attack on the Syrian targets "will not be left without consequences" although Turkey with which Russia has been becoming closer, appears to support the action.

According to a report on Syrian TV, only the Damascus target had been damaged although some civilians in the area of Homs had been injured.


John Smith

Comments (1)

  1. Brian

There's a horrifying account by survivors of Assad's chemical attack in the Sunday Times. No doubt something had to be done. Russia's bizarre use of radioactive tea and now a military nerve agent in England had to be dealt with too - albeit an...

There's a horrifying account by survivors of Assad's chemical attack in the Sunday Times. No doubt something had to be done. Russia's bizarre use of radioactive tea and now a military nerve agent in England had to be dealt with too - albeit an astonishingly long time after the Agatha Christie style murder by tea! However, Trump said recently he was pulling out of Syria. Now he leads this military attack on it! There's no consistency inside Trump's brain. For all Putin's evil plotting, he is at least consistent - consistently evil! Trump is utterly unpredictable. It is Trump, not Putin or even Assad, who presents the greatest danger to us all. As Dubya Bush might have warned him, This is NOT mission accomplished!

