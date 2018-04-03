Up to HALF of all European flights could be delayed due to system failure

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
AS MANY as half of all European flights today (Tuesday) could suffer from delays due to an air traffic management system failure.
Eurocontrol, which co-ordinates flights across the continent, said almost 15,000 routes “could have some delay.”
In a series of Tweets, Eurocontrol said they were close to re-establishing normal Network Manager operations, which is “expected later tonight.”
“We have never had anything like this before,” a Eurocontrol spokesman told news outlets.
Many Spanish airports including Alicante-Elche and Malaga Costa del Sol are experiencing delays according to reports.
We very much regret the inconvenience caused to passengers across Europe today however safety is our number 1 priority at all times. We are working hard to ensure the network returns to normal operations over the coming hours.— EUROCONTROL (@eurocontrol) April 3, 2018
As from 1520 UTC, we have reopened the access to its flow management system while remaining in Procedural Contingency mode. This is the next step in re-establishing normal Network Manager operations, which is expected later tonight.— EUROCONTROL (@eurocontrol) April 3, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)