World News

Up to HALF of all European flights could be delayed due to system failure

By Tuesday, 03 April 2018 18:22 0
Up to HALF of all European flights could be delayed due to system failure

AS MANY as half of all European flights today (Tuesday) could suffer from delays due to an air traffic management system failure.

Eurocontrol, which co-ordinates flights across the continent, said almost 15,000 routes “could have some delay.”

In a series of Tweets, Eurocontrol said they were close to re-establishing normal Network Manager operations, which is “expected later tonight.”

“We have never had anything like this before,” a Eurocontrol spokesman told news outlets.

Many Spanish airports including Alicante-Elche and Malaga Costa del Sol are experiencing delays according to reports.

Tags
« Spanish skiers believed dead following avalanche in Switzerland Shooter dead and three injured in shooting at YouTube HQ »
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.