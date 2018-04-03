Up to HALF of all European flights could be delayed due to system failure

AS MANY as half of all European flights today (Tuesday) could suffer from delays due to an air traffic management system failure.

Eurocontrol, which co-ordinates flights across the continent, said almost 15,000 routes “could have some delay.”

In a series of Tweets, Eurocontrol said they were close to re-establishing normal Network Manager operations, which is “expected later tonight.”

“We have never had anything like this before,” a Eurocontrol spokesman told news outlets.

Many Spanish airports including Alicante-Elche and Malaga Costa del Sol are experiencing delays according to reports.

We very much regret the inconvenience caused to passengers across Europe today however safety is our number 1 priority at all times. We are working hard to ensure the network returns to normal operations over the coming hours. — EUROCONTROL (@eurocontrol) April 3, 2018