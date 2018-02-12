Three Brits dead and three injured in sightseeing helicopter crash

HELICOPTER CRASH: Three Brits died and three were injured

AUTHORITIES have said that three British people were killed and three others were injured after a helicopter, carrying seven people crashed on Saturday.

It came down in the Grand Canyon West area when at around 5.20pm local time (00.20 am GMT) on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Authority said the aircraft, described as a Eurocopter EC130 by local media suffered ‘substantial damage.’

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said, "We are providing support to the families of six British visitors involved in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon on February 10, and we are in close contact with the US emergency services."