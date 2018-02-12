Three Brits dead and three injured in sightseeing helicopter crash

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AUTHORITIES have said that three British people were killed and three others were injured after a helicopter, carrying seven people crashed on Saturday.
It came down in the Grand Canyon West area when at around 5.20pm local time (00.20 am GMT) on Saturday.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Authority said the aircraft, described as a Eurocopter EC130 by local media suffered ‘substantial damage.’
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said, "We are providing support to the families of six British visitors involved in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon on February 10, and we are in close contact with the US emergency services."
