World News

Three Brits dead and three injured in sightseeing helicopter crash

By Monday, 12 February 2018 00:18 0
HELICOPTER CRASH: Three Brits died and three were injured HELICOPTER CRASH: Three Brits died and three were injured Teddy Fujimoto

AUTHORITIES have said that three British people were killed and three others were injured after a helicopter, carrying seven people crashed on Saturday.

It came down in the Grand Canyon West area when at around 5.20pm local time (00.20 am GMT) on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Authority said the aircraft, described as a Eurocopter EC130 by local media suffered ‘substantial damage.’

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said, "We are providing support to the families of six British visitors involved in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon on February 10, and we are in close contact with the US emergency services."

Tags
« Ryanair flight cancellation warning as boss refuses to meet ‘laughable’ pilot union demands The hidden secret of a Picasso masterpiece revealed »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
British government minister makes statement on expat voting rights push ahead of debate https://t.co/mFpbpoLaw8… https://t.co/glGrkq9JM6
About 7 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 7 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels