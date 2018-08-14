UK

Pedestrians injured as car crashes into security barriers at Houses of Parliament

By Tuesday, 14 August 2018 09:14 0
POLICE: At the scene in London this morning POLICE: At the scene in London this morning Twitter / @sophiehackerart

POLICE have confirmed that ‘a number of pedestrians’ have been injured after a car crashed into security barriers at Houses of Parliament in London.

The Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested after the incident at 7.37am this morning (Tuesday).

Scotland Yard said: "At 7.37am today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.

"We will issue further information when we have it."

A large area around the scene has now been cordoned off by police including Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens.

A number of ambulances are at the scene.

The Met Police said, "At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed."

Eyewitnesses have said it did not appear to be a normal road traffic type incident and the response from the emergency services appears to confirm that.

