UK

COSTA LOT MORE?: Holiday prices to Spain set to soar post-Brexit warn experts

By Tuesday, 07 August 2018 09:07 0
HOLIDAY PRICES TO SPAIN SET TO SOAR?: That&#039;s what experts are predicting post-Brexit HOLIDAY PRICES TO SPAIN SET TO SOAR?: That's what experts are predicting post-Brexit Shutterstock

EUROPEAN holiday prices could jump by up to 30 per cent with an average increase of more than £200 post-Brexit shows new analysis by a campaign group.

They reveal that the average cost of holidays to Brits’ favourite destinations including Benidorm, the Costa del So, Mallorca and Tenerife could increase by an average of £239.

The figures come from the People’s Vote campaign, a group calling for a public vote on the final Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union.

They claim rising flight costs, hotel prices, insurance prices and mobile roaming charges will all hit holidaymakers hard in the pocket.

And as many as 250,000 British jobs in the sector could be at risk warns a study by an organisation representing over 200 outbound British travel companies.

The Seasonal Businesses in Travel (SBIT), claims that British companies employing UK staff in Europe may face a 58 per cent increase in costs if they are unable to retain existing British terms, such as paying tax and National Insurance, and are required to pay into more expensive continental state social insurance schemes.

The British Travel Association says airfares could rise 40 per cent if the UK leaves the European Single Market – which has driven down prices for EU members.

And a post-Brexit fall in the value of the pound would push up hotel prices abroad.

People’s Vote say that travel insurance is expected to be dearer as Brits would lose their entitlement to free healthcare in the EU.

And mobile phone roaming charges in the EU, which were scrapped this year, would return.

Adding up the impact of all these means a disorderly Brexit could cost on average £239 per holiday, according to the People’s Vote campaign.

MP Ben Bradshaw said: “No one voted for holidays to be more expensive. We need a People’s Vote on the final deal.”

Tags
« NO LAUGHING MATTER: One half of Chuckle Brothers comedy duo dies
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should the European Union do more to help Spain with the ongoing migrant crisis?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.