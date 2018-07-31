WEDDING'S OFF: Stag at centre of Benidorm tattoo row 'already split from partner'

JAMIE BLAKE, the man from North Shields, whose name was tattooed across the forehead of a 'vulnerable' man in Benidorm claims the incident had nothing to do with him.

And, speaking to the ChronicleLive website from the Costa Blanca resort he revealed he had split up with his partner before the incident but still decided to go ahead with his stag do.

Jamie and around 30 of his mates had been out drinking in the holiday resort when the stag group allegedly paid Polish man, Tomek, £90 to get the ‘Jamie Blake, North Shields, NE28’ tattoo done.

Jamie claimed the first thing he knew about the tattoo incident was when his friends contacted him to say it was on social media and in the news.

Jamie said: “I was not there at the time.

“I got drunk and was asked to leave the bar.

He added, "I was never in the tattoo parlour and as far as I know he was not paid any money.”

“There was a group of Irish lads there as well and Tomek. He isn’t homeless, he lives with my friend and works on the strip.

Jamie said he moved from North Tyneside to Benidorm three months ago and works on the strip.

“It has been a nightmare. I might have to fly home and could lose my job here.”