easyJet soars to 1,000 routes with new flights to Spain and Gib

By Monday, 16 July 2018 18:25 0

LOW-COST airline easyJet has launched its 1000th route and new flights between the UK, Spain and Gibraltar are now on sale.

Sixteen brand new routes have been added to the Winter 2018 flying schedule as the airline expands its network.

The new routes include:

  • Belfast to Fuerteventura with prices from £26.70*
  • London Luton to Gibraltar (from £15.72*)
  • Manchester to Lanzarote (from £28.72*)
  • Manchester to Barcelona (from £36.70*)

* One-way, including taxes and based on two people on the same booking

Sophie Dekkers, UK Country Director, said: “easyJet has come such a long way since our first ever route from London Luton to Glasgow in 1996 and we are so excited to have reached the 1000 routes milestone today.

“The launch of these 16 new routes across the UK provides our passengers with even more amazing destinations across Europe for both holidays and business travel.

“We are really looking forward to continuing our sustainable growth and expansion, to provide travellers across Europe with low fares and friendly customer service.”

The airline, headquartered at London Luton Airport, now operates over 300 aircraft to 150 airports across 33 countries.

