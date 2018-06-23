Brexit – Bremainers are not going without a fight

ON the second anniversary of the Brexit Referendum, London woke to the sound of thousands of marchers complaining about the result.

People's Vote, the organisation responsible for arranging for the march say Brexit is "not a done deal" and people must "make their voices heard".

With Britain due to formally leave the European Union on March 29 next year there is still a huge amount of work to be done in order to try to arrange an orderly divorce.

Already both Airbus and BMW have indicated that they will simply move all of the work to the EU if Britain can’t come to a workable deal, yet the certain sections of a clearly divided cabinet suggest that Britain is quite content to walk away without any deal if the EU won’t agree an acceptable one.

Marchers today (Saturday) want to see a second referendum as they believe that a majority of those who voted to leave would now change their minds, but it seems unlikely that this will ever come to fruition.

One thing is certain however and that is that with the original vote being so close at 52 per cent to 48 per cent, whatever happens, the United Kingdom will be more divided than ever before, in line with the current Conservative government and the rapidly dissenting Labour party.

The government has agreed (under pressure from the Lords) to give Parliament a vote on the final deal (assuming one is even reached), in the autumn - but it remains unclear what will happen should they reject it.