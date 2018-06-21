Love Island star Sophie Gradon found dead in her Newcastle home

Sophie Gradon was found dead at her home

FORMER Love Island star Sophie Gradon has died aged 32.

Sophie was found dead at her home near Newcastle last night (Wednesday).

Her devastated boyfriend posted an emotional tribute to the former Miss Great Britain saying “I will never forget that smile.”

A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Tributes have been pouring in for Sophie across her social media accounts.

Below was the last post she made onto Instagram the day she was found dead.