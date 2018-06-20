Alan Sugar in race storm after comparing Senegal footballers to ‘beach salesmen in Marbella’

LORD SUGAR has caused outrage after comparing Senegal’s football team to ‘guys from the beach in Marbella’ on Twitter.

The Apprentice star referred to the players as ‘multi-tasking resourceful chaps’ causing fury on social media, with many accusing him of being racist.

The tweet had a picture of the team with images of sunglasses and bags, similar to those sold by beach vendors.

When a user asked him how long it would take for him to apologise, Sugar said “I can’t see what I have to apologise for. You are OTT (over the top). It’s a bloody joke.”

Sugar later deleted his original tweet and apologised.

Here is a screengrab of the tweet before it was deleted: