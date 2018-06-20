Alan Sugar in race storm after comparing Senegal footballers to ‘beach salesmen in Marbella’

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
LORD SUGAR has caused outrage after comparing Senegal’s football team to ‘guys from the beach in Marbella’ on Twitter.
The Apprentice star referred to the players as ‘multi-tasking resourceful chaps’ causing fury on social media, with many accusing him of being racist.
The tweet had a picture of the team with images of sunglasses and bags, similar to those sold by beach vendors.
When a user asked him how long it would take for him to apologise, Sugar said “I can’t see what I have to apologise for. You are OTT (over the top). It’s a bloody joke.”
Sugar later deleted his original tweet and apologised.
Here is a screengrab of the tweet before it was deleted:
I misjudged me earlier tweet. It was in no way intended to cause offence, and clearly my attempt at humour has backfired. I have deleted the tweet and am very sorry.— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) June 20, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)