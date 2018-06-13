The United Kingdom is one of the biggest and most lucrative gambling markets in the world. UK players can easily find a massive offer of online casinos that are more than willing to welcome them as new customers. With such a big offer it’s very easy to get lost while searching for the best UK slot sites. Luckily for UK players the regulations imposed by the UK Gambling Commission are one of the strictest in the world and provide the maximum protection for the player.

This wasn’t always the case, as the UKGC was criticized in the past for not being vigilant enough when it comes to protecting UK players when they gamble online. After a series of gambling acts and hard work today the UKGC is without a doubt the most respected operating license in the world.

The history of UK online gambling

The birth of the gambling legislation in the UK starts in the distant 1960. This is when the Betting and Gambling Act was first introduced on UK territory. This act allowed for commercial bingo halls to operate freely on UK land. In 1968 the Gaming Act was passed which allowed for commercial casinos offering table games to be established all over the UK.

Since then the gambling laws in the UK were at a standstill and no one really seemed to pay any attention to them. But at this time the online gambling industry has already become a multibillion business, where a big part of the yearly revenue was coming from the UK. The real overhaul of the online gambling legislation came with the Gambling Act of 2005. This was the first gambling act which was focused on online gambling. From there on the UKGC became a prime example for a leading regulatory body in the world.

But the changes didn’t stop there. In 2014 the UKGC passed another gambling act, much to the dissatisfaction of online casinos. This act imposed a tax of 15% for all online casinos who accepted players coming from the UK. In the past the taxation was based on where the casino server was situated. Since most online casinos were set offshore it was impossible to tax them in the UK. But this all changed with the new act and at first many online casinos decided to stop providing services to players coming from the UK.

For a while it seemed that the UK might share the same destiny as the USA and their online gambling laws. But after a few months most of the online casinos which pulled out from the UK saw that they were actually losing more money from not accepting UK players than they would from paying the new tax. After a short time every single casino obtained the UKGC operating license and reentered the UK gambling market.

Legislation of the UKGC

The main function of the UKGC is to protect UK players and provide with a safe and fair online gambling environment. This is why every casino which accepts players from the UK must have their license. All unlicensed sites which offer their services to residents from the UK are banned by the UKGC.

Under the UKGC legislation every online casino must impose Protection of Player Funds. This means that the casino must keep the funds coming from the customers and their operating funds in separate accounts. Every casino must impose Player Identification, which ensures that all online players are at the legal age of gambling. Player Protection is one of the most important factors in the UKGC, which ensures that players with gambling problems are protected. All online casinos must provide Fair Gambling to players, providing games from licensed software providers.

Another great step forward imposed by the UKGC was in Honest Marketing. This meant that all online casinos would face rigorous fines for false or misleading advertising. All UKGC operators must also take action to prevent money laundering and must provide logs for customer complaints and resolve all customer issues.

