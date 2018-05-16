UK

Three Brit tourists seriously injured as Spanish-owned coach crashes on way to airport

By Wednesday, 16 May 2018 13:14 0
ALGARVE: The Spanish-owned coach was transferring Brits to Faro airport ALGARVE: The Spanish-owned coach was transferring Brits to Faro airport Shutterstock

FOURTEEN British tourists have been injured - three seriously – after a Spanish-owned coach crashed on Portugal’s Algarve this morning (Wednesday).

It took emergency services almost two hours to free some of the trapped passengers.

The coach and tanker lorry collided at around 8 am on a stretch of the A22 motorway near the Areeiro Tunnel between Loule and Faro.

Local police chief Samuel Afonso said all the passengers on the coach were British and the tourists were on their way from Praia da Rocha resort hotels to Faro Airport to catch flights to the UK.

He said investigations into the cause of the accident are in their early stages but it is believed that one of the drivers was momentarily blinded by the sun.

Tags
« PROUD BRITANNIA: Third of Brits say royal wedding makes them feel more patriotic TAKING OFF: Budget airline flies new routes from UK to Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree that Spain has the best beaches in the world after it topped the global blue flag ranking?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.