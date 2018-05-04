BREAKING: One of UK’s most-wanted fugitives arrested in Spain by armed police

ARMED POLICE have arrested fugitive Jamie Acourt in Barcelona after two years on the run in a joint operation by Spain's National Police and the UK's National Crime Agency.

He was arrested as he left a gym and detained under a European Arrest Warrant and will appear in a Madrid court next week for an extradition hearing.

The 31-year-old fugitive was thought to have vanished to Spain amid allegations that he was involved in a £4m cannabis ring.

Ian Cruxton, Head of International Operations for the NCA, said, “Our ability to share information and work at speed with our international partners ensures there is no safe haven for fugitives. We will never stop pursuing these individuals.”

A major Crimestoppers appeal was launched in 2016 with police declaring him one of Britain's top 10 most-wanted fugitives.

Acourt was one of six youths suspected to have taken part in the 1993 racist murder of 18-year-old Stephen in Eltham, South London but he was never charged..

Stephen Lawrence, was stabbed to death when he was attacked by a gang of up to six white youths at a bus stop.

Acourt is also believed to have been the mastermind of an organised crime group involved in the large-scale supply of cannabis.

In March 2016 the Metropolitan Police appealed for assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of two men who were wanted for questioning in connection with a £4 million conspiracy to supply cannabis.

At that time they said, “James Arthur (Jamie) Acourt, of Bexley is known to frequent the south-east London and Kent areas.

“He is also believed to have links to Spain.

“He is a white male, 5ft 11ins tall, of proportionate build.”