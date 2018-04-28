Brit adult film-makers luring women to Mallorca with free flights, holidays and cash

ADULT filmmakers are placing ads across UK internet websites offering free holidays to Mallorca and cash for ‘ladies aged 18-40’.

It comes as the Spanish holiday party island is trying to clean up its image.

Ads posted on internet portals and seen by the Euro Weekly News say they are ‘looking for amateur first timers for an adult ‘girl next door’ style adult shoot this summer.”

They go on, “If you’re ever fancied or considered adult work and a few days in the sun in July or August get in touch with your age, location, any dates in July you’re not free and at least two photographs.

They say interviews and casting will take place from mid-May and describe the employment type as ‘full time’ and with compensation ‘to be discussed.’

It’s bad news for Mallorca’s tourism bosses who are working hard to improve the island’s image by banning cheap booze promotions and limiting numbers of revellers on club crawls.

There are also proposals to make booze cruises illegal.