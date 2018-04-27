PRINCE LOUIS: Royal baby’s name revealed

THE DUKE and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that they will name their son Louis Arthur Charles.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the couple’s second son at 11.01am on St George’s day earlier this week.

The new prince is fifth in line to the throne.

Louis is one of his brother George’s middle names, while Arthur was a middle name of Queen’s father, King George VI, and Charles is the name of his grandfather.

A tweet from the Kensington Palace twitter account confirmed the news, stating: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.

“The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”