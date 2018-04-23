UK

Beeb casting for new summer sun travel show set in Spain

ARE you thinking of a festival in the sun, a clubbing holiday, rest and relaxation on the beach or a foodie city break in Spain this summer? 

If so, the Beeb is looking for groups of best pals, flatmates or uni crews, aged between 18-25 for a summer travel show on BBC Three.

BBC Three controller Damian Kavanagh said, "This series is all about the excitement of that first holiday with friends and will be part coming-of-age saga, part travelogue.

"We will follow them around numerous Spanish cities to learn about relationships between young friends and observe as they immerse themselves in the best the country has on offer.

"They'll get to check out the culture, the shopping, the beaches and the bars.

Casting producer, Farrah Solim, who describes herself a ‘great people finder’ has worked on TV hits such as Four In A Bed and The Only Way Is Essex, says, “ Maybe they've never been abroad, maybe they love travelling.

“Know anyone who might be interested?”

"You need to be available for one month of filming between mid-June and August this year."

To apply to be part  of the Spanish summer adventure email [email protected]

