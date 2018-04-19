UK

Spain gets blame for high air pollution levels forecast in UK today

Thursday, 19 April 2018
TOXIC: Pollution sits over London&#039;s skyline in Greenwich (File photograph) TOXIC: Pollution sits over London's skyline in Greenwich (File photograph) Shutterstock

HIGH air pollution levels that have been forecast in parts of the UK today have been blamed on ‘toxic air’ from the south of Europe.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said, "Thursday and Friday have the chance of localised high pollution levels near east coasts of England, with isolated pockets also possible in busy urban areas in southern and eastern England.

"Areas of moderate air pollution are expected across southern parts of the UK, with more isolated moderate levels in the North, mainly close to coasts."

Adults and children with lung problems, and adults with heart problems, have been warned to reduce strenuous physical activity – particularly outdoors - as a combination of high temperatures and polluted are forecast. 

People prone to hay fever may also need to be careful, with the pollen count the highest it has been this year.

The 'toxic air' is being blamed on pollution coming in from France and Spain.

