British woman reported missing on Algarve in Portugal found dead in Spain

A BRITISH woman who was reported missing in Portugal a month ago has been found dead in southern Spain.

Fiona Jack was reported missing in early March by concerned family and friends after failing to hear from her.

It is believed she had left a campsite on March 4 in Tavira on the Algarve, where she had been staying over winter.

Spain’s Guardia Civil found the deceased in the town of Ayamonte in the province of Huelva, around 40km away.