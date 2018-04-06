British woman reported missing on Algarve in Portugal found dead in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
A BRITISH woman who was reported missing in Portugal a month ago has been found dead in southern Spain.
Fiona Jack was reported missing in early March by concerned family and friends after failing to hear from her.
It is believed she had left a campsite on March 4 in Tavira on the Algarve, where she had been staying over winter.
Spain’s Guardia Civil found the deceased in the town of Ayamonte in the province of Huelva, around 40km away.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)