Train now departing from Spain will call at Czech Republic and terminate in Bolton!

THE first of a batch of new trains for the UK has left a production line in Spain.

The new multiple-unit trains are expected to be seen on the Northern network from the end of this year.

The first train has left the CAF (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles) factory in Irun, northern Spain, by low-loader for track testing at Velim in the Czech Republic.

Ian Hyde, head of new trains at Northern, said, “We’ve worked for so long on the design and construction of the new trains it’s a real thrill to see one on the move for the first time, even if it is only for a few metres to the low-loader!

“Delivering this milestone brings us that much closer to seeing the trains out and about, which will help improve customer journeys across the north.”

Northern is part of the Arriva group, and promise 98 new trains and 243 upgraded trains by 2020.