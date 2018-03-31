UK updates travel advice to Spain warning ‘be particularly vigilant over Easter’

UK FCO SPAIN TRAVEL ADVICE: "Be particularly vigilant over Easter"

THE UK’S travel advice for Spain has just been revised and included a specific warning to ‘be particularly vigilant over Easter’.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office says over 12 million British nationals visit Spain every year and most visits are trouble-free.

But their travel advice to Spain has just updated and warns, “Terrorists may target religious sites, including churches.

“You should be particularly vigilant over the Easter period.

“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Spain.

"Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.

“The Spanish authorities take measures to protect visitors, but you should be vigilant and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

The FCO goes on to remind travellers that on August 17 and 18 last year, there were two terrorist-related incidents where vehicles were driven directly at pedestrians, resulting in injuries and loss of life.

These were in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona and Cambrils, near Salou (100km southwest of Barcelona).

Spain remains on a Level 4 terror threat alert - the same as the UK.