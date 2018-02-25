BREAKING: Police declare ‘major incident’ in Leicester after 'blast'

MAJOR INCIDENT; Emergency services at the scene in Leicester

LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE have confirmed that there has been a major incident in Hinckley Road, Leicester after reports of an explosion at a shop.

It is reported that up to 60 nearby properties have been evacuated.

Police have advised people to avoid the area as a substantial fire is burning.

They advise that Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed and all emergency services are currently dealing with this.

Six fire engines and crews are currently battling a huge blaze.

More to follow…