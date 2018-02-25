BREAKING: Police declare ‘major incident’ in Leicester after 'blast'

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE have confirmed that there has been a major incident in Hinckley Road, Leicester after reports of an explosion at a shop.
It is reported that up to 60 nearby properties have been evacuated.
Police have advised people to avoid the area as a substantial fire is burning.
They advise that Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed and all emergency services are currently dealing with this.
Six fire engines and crews are currently battling a huge blaze.
